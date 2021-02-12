Chief Brian Manley to retire from Austin Police Department

article

Chief Brian Manley is retiring from the Austin Police Department. Manley is expected to make a formal announcement later today.

FOX 7 Austin confirmed the news through a memorandum from City Manager Spencer Cronk. "Please join me in congratulating Chief Brian Manley on his retirement after 30 years of service with the City of Austin."

Chief Manley’s retirement takes effect on March 28, 2021.

FOX 7 Austin also obtained the letter Chief Manley sent internally to his department from a confident source.