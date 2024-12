The Brief Child struck by vehicle in South Austin, says ATCEMS Medics transported the child to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries



A child has been hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin.

ATCEMS reported on X just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, that medics were transporting a child that had been struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of E. Ben White's westbound service road, near I-35.

The child has been taken to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries.