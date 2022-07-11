Small child, possibly baby or toddler, rescued after LA police chase

A police chase took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles Monday night – with SkyFOX revealing that a child was inside the backseat of the suspect's car the entire ride.

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected carjacker inside a white sedan. The chase ended in the South Los Angeles area, where the suspect eventually surrendered and got handcuffed by LAPD.

As LAPD looked inside the vehicle, one of the officers rescued a small child, possibly a baby or a toddler, from the backseat.

The child appears to be OK. The child was seen reunited with a person that appears to be their family member.

It is unknown if the suspect knew the child.