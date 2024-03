Officials say that a child has been seriously hurt after a crash on US 290.

The crash happened in the 10300 block of east US 290 westbound near State School Road at around 2:41 a.m. on Sunday (3/3).

Few details about the incident have been released but Austin-Travis County EMS says that the child was taken to Dell Children's.

A second person was taken to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS says,