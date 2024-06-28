Texas congressman files removal resolution on President Biden after debate

Fallout from Thursday night's presidential debate continued on Friday.

On Friday, democrats like former President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman reminded party members, one bad night isn't reason enough to change their nominee.

At a rally in North Carolina, President Joe Biden looked better, and admitted he doesn’t debate as well as he used to. But, he also told his supporters that he can still do the job.

As he was saying that, on social media, republican Texas Congressman Chip Roy announced he had filed a resolution calling upon the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment. That would start the process of declaring the president mentally unfit to do his job. There’s little chance the vice president will do that.

Calls for a change by democrats started before the debate even ended Thursday night.

State Rep. Ron Reynold, (D) Missouri City, on Friday posted on his Instagram account a call for a new party nominee.

"After last night's debate I was VERY disturbed and didn't want to immediately comment out of frustration nor emotions, so I slept on it before saying anything publicly...I'm a Biden DNC National Delegate that is going to the DNC in Chicago and I FIRMLY believe WE need to REPLACE Biden at the Convention or Earlier and nominate Vice President Kamala Harris! I said what I said and y'all can debate or criticize me if you desire, but I want to defeat Trump and MAGA!!"

Political analyst Mark Jones with Rice University considers the calls for a late ballot switch to be an overreaction.

"It's the democrats' worst nightmare. That Biden not only under performed, but severely under performed. And effectively, it was an unforced error because he and his campaign were the ones that insisted on this early debate. A lot of this will, though, die down over time," said Jones.

It’s possible political donors could put pressure on Biden to step aside and that would cause a rare open convention for democrats in August. But even that is doubtful, according to Jones.

"The Biden campaign will attempt to return to the 2020 script, and that is keep the president cloistered and in control settings," said Jones.

If it's highly unlikely that Biden will drop out and cause an open convention, there is historical precedence to modify the ticket. But switching his VP, from Kamal Harris to another pick, Jones warns, is a dangerous move during these Progressive times.

"There's no way that in a Democratic Party where identity politics is so important that you could remove, at this late stage, the first woman of color to be a vice president and the first woman to be a vice president," said Jones.

Donald Trump was in Virginia on Friday. He mocked President Biden for spending a week practicing for the debate and then performing what he described as a "train wreck." Trump continued his attacks against Biden and continued to embellish his previous record while in office.

"I think best if you're the Trump campaign at this point, you're saying we have a modest one touchdown advantage over the Biden campaign," said Jones.

The danger for the Trump camp is doing the victory lap now. There's still a lot of campaigning to go on, and they could make the kind of mistake that defeated Hillary Clinton.

"It's one where they have to feel good, but it's not one where they can become overconfident because Trump, at the end of the day, is a deeply flawed candidate," said Jones.

The big question now is, will there really be another debate? The Biden camp indicated they are willing to have a rematch. The next one is set to take place in early September.