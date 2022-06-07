Driver arrested after chase ends with PIT maneuver in Sherman Oaks

One man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The chase began shortly after 2 p.m. in the Ventura area, when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign according to CHP officials. The chase then continued onto the 101 Freeway around 2:40 p.m., with the driver heading southbound leading officers into LA County.

The driver did come to a stop on the highway briefly before continuing southbound into Sherman Oaks. Minutes later, a CHP cruiser used a PIT maneuver on the slow-moving car, bringing the chase to an end. Immediately after being spun out, the driver surrendered to authorities.

All lanes of the 101 Freeway have since reopened but drivers can expect residual traffic.

City News Service contributed to this report.