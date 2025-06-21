Chris Kelley 5K honors memory of fallen Hutto officer

The Brief Around 500 people participated in the annual Chris Kelley 5K on Saturday evening in Hutto, marking the 10th anniversary of the event. The race honors Hutto Police Officer Chris Kelley, who was killed in the line of duty in June 2015. The 5K raises money for the Chris Kelley Foundation, which supports local first responders, military, and their families.



Saturday evening, about 500 people lined up to race in the annual Chris Kelley 5K at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater.

Ty Jackson ran with the Hutto FFA. It’s her first time at the event, but the race is a 10-year tradition.

In June 2015, Hutto Police Officer Chris Kelley was killed while attempting to arrest a suspect who then stole his patrol car and ran him over.

A decade ago, Hutto residents lined up along the street for his funeral procession. Every year since, the crowd lines up again. This time for his 5K.

For Michele Kelley, ten years of lacing up her sneakers also means a decade without her husband. Michele has learned to use this race to move forward too. She raises money with it for the Chris Kelley Foundation, which supports local first responders, military and their families.

This year’s 5k was at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater to make more room for food trucks, a DJ, games, and emergency vehicles. Kelley wanted this tenth anniversary to be the biggest yet.

Jackson spoke about why she and others with Hutto FFA decided to join the race.

"We thought we would get into character and put on our fun colors and that is why we have neon on," said Jackson.

"I really do believe it’s very important and I will say that I have shared it since you know finding out more about this whole memorial and the cause and stuff but yeah I do believe that it does bring the community together," Jackson continued.

Kelley's wife, Michele, loves sharing her husband's memory through the event.

"It’s family fun, it’s bringing a lot of joy to the community," said Michele. "That’s what we want to do. That’s how we want to remember Chris, because I mean he was a joyous person."

"Ten years is never going to be easier," Kelley continued. "We’re never going to wake up one day and be okay, but we’ve done a lot of healing. My kids and I have done really well in doing what we need to do to heal on our journey."

"The biggest thing is, when we do the 5K, is remembering those fallen officers. So it’s not just Chris," said Kelley. "We actually have a fallen path. Remember them and as we’re going to the finish line we can see that. It brings things more true."