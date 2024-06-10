Chrisean Rock, known for Blueface tattoo, in custody after trying to get into LA courthouse: TMZ

article

Chrisean Rock, a rapper who previously went viral for getting a tattoo of her then-boyfriend and fellow rapper Blueface on her face, got arrested in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, Chrisean Rock was in police handcuffs Monday after she entered a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley. In the same TMZ report, the rapper's arrest comes as a felony fugitive warrant was issued out of Oklahoma for Chrisean Rock.

Chrisean Rock was with her baby when the rapper tried to enter the courthouse, TMZ reports. It is unknown what ended up happening to the baby.

According to a report from XXL, Chrisean Rock was trying to attend Blueface's court hearing.

