Expand / Collapse search

Chrisean Rock, known for Blueface tattoo, in custody after trying to get into LA courthouse: TMZ

By KJ Hiramoto
Updated  June 14, 2024 3:42pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX 11
Cast member Chrisean Rock attends the premiere of The Zeus Network's article

Cast member Chrisean Rock attends the premiere of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" at Regal North Hollywood on January 22, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Chrisean Rock, a rapper who previously went viral for getting a tattoo of her then-boyfriend and fellow rapper Blueface on her face, got arrested in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, Chrisean Rock was in police handcuffs Monday after she entered a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley. In the same TMZ report, the rapper's arrest comes as a felony fugitive warrant was issued out of Oklahoma for Chrisean Rock.

Chrisean Rock was with her baby when the rapper tried to enter the courthouse, TMZ reports. It is unknown what ended up happening to the baby.

According to a report from XXL, Chrisean Rock was trying to attend Blueface's court hearing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chrisean Rock gets Blueface tattoo on face