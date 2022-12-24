Christmas Eve fire destroys Elgin home

A fire destroyed a home in Elgin Christmas Eve.

Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at a home in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive, says Travis County ESD 12.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene.

Firefighters from Pflugerville were called in to help as well and crews were able to get the fire out after about an hour.

The road was closed for much of the afternoon due to the fire and roughly 1,400 feet of hose line had to be used to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported and it is currently unknown what caused the fire.