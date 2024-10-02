Christopher Taylor deadly conduct trial: Jury begins deliberation

The jury deliberated Wednesday in the trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor.

He's charged with deadly conduct in the 2019 shooting death of Mauris DeSilva.

On July 31, 2019, multiple 911 calls came in about DeSilva holding a knife to his own throat at the Spring Condominiums. DeSilva was shot five times by Taylor, twice by Karl Krycia, and tased by Joseph Cast.

Wednesday at the trial started with closing arguments. Both sides had 45 minutes.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued DeSilva was in a "profound" mental health crisis.

"This was not a case in which deadly force was necessary or justified. It was completely avoidable," prosecutor Dexter Gilford said. "Chris Taylor killed him as he was asking for help."

READ MORE

The defense argues it was reasonable for Taylor to respond the way he did.

"[DeSilva] takes two steps in their direction while they are frantically telling him, 'show me your hands, drop it, drop the knife.' Mr. DeSilva did none of those things. He proceeded forward, knife leveled in their direction, and he got as close as three feet," defense attorney Ken Ervin said. "Det. Taylor had a reason to believe that's what Mr. DeSilva was doing, that he was attempting to commit murder."

After four days of hearing evidence, the jury will decide whether the shooting was justified.

"There's nobody using the ordinary prudent person standard on Chris Taylor's actions would fire 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 times at a man who was only a risk to himself, who's following commands and killed him," prosecutor Rob Drummond said.

"Guilty," he concluded, gesturing at Taylor.

"Beyond a reasonable doubt is the highest standard in the entire legal system. That is the burden the prosecution bears in this case," defense attorney Doug O'Connell said. "You cannot convict Chris Taylor unless the government disproves self-defense."