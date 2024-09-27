Christopher Taylor deadly conduct trial: Officer on scene testifies on Day 3

The Brief APD officer Christopher Taylor's deadly conduct trial continued Friday Officer Phillip Zuniga, who also responded the day Dr. DeSilva was killed, testified Prosecution rested its case; defense will begin presenting its case Monday



Friday was day three of the trial of Officer Christopher Taylor, who is charged with deadly conduct in the 2019 shooting death of Mauris DeSilva.

DeSilva was shot and killed on July 31, 2019. Multiple 911 calls came in about him holding a knife to his throat at the Spring Condominiums in downtown Austin. DeSilva was shot by Officers Taylor and Karl Krycia and tased by Officer Joseph Cast.

Officer Phillip Zuniga, who also responded, was on the witness stand Friday.

The state asked him about radio call logs and why he didn't make a call for additional resources, like a mental health officer. He says he couldn't through on his radio.

The state showed a sketch that Zuniga drew of everyone's position, plus a shell casing that fell out of his uniform when he was changing.

The defense demonstrated to the jury with a tape measure how far DeSilva was from the officers. They argue a mental health officer wouldn't have been able to do anything at that moment.

The defense, with a fake knife, asked Zuniga if there was a threat five and a half feet away. Zuniga said yes, because the person could turn the knife from their throat to officers.

The defense asked Zuniga to use his words to diffuse the situation and then lunged at him with the knife. "There are no words," the attorney demonstrated.

The state did their own demonstration with Zuniga, who said, depending on the circumstances, it would be appropriate to use deadly force to kill someone.

Attorneys stepped closer and closer to Zuniga and asked him to say when it's appropriate to shoot after giving commands. Zuniga decided he would shoot at about eight feet.

A forensic scientist for the Department of Public Safety was called to explain how she matches shell casings to firearms. The state showed the guns used to the jury.

Sgt. Christian Maynes, who was on the APD Special Investigation Unit also testified. The unit investigates officer-involved shootings.

The operations manager at the Spring Condominiums was also called. She said she felt DeSilva was "in distress" that day as she dabbed her eyes.

The prosecution rested Friday. The defense is expected to start Monday.