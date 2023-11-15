Christopher Taylor: Mistrial declared in Michael Ramos murder trial

After nearly two weeks of evidence and witness testimony and four days of jury deliberations, a mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of APD officer Christopher Taylor.

The jury was unable to return a unanimous verdict after days of deliberation.

Taylor's charges remain pending, and a new trial will have to be scheduled.

"We are grateful for our community members who served in the jury for this case," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a release. "We respect the juror’s decision and thank them for their service."

Christopher Taylor had been an officer with the Austin Police Department for five years at the time he and several other officers responded to a call in Southeast Austin in 2020. The encounter was caught on police cameras and ended with Taylor shooting Michael Ramos three times.

Officer Taylor was charged with murdering Ramos which sparked a nearly two-week trial three years later with witnesses and evidence led by the state to show a jury his actions were not justified.

"A man like Mike Ramos is dead and all that can be said is that that was a bad decision? That was [Taylor’s] choice," said Dexter Gilford, state attorney, during closing arguments.

The defense put up a fight and brought in their own set of witnesses and evidence to show Taylor did everything he could.

"The police officers you met in this case, including Chris, followed their training, did everything they were expected to do," said Doug O’Connell, defense attorney, during closing arguments.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson issued a statement after the mistrial was declared, saying:

"This mistrial will leave just about everyone frustrated, but we can’t let this outcome divide our city. The last few days have intensified the community conversation around public safety and policing, and I understand and support everyone’s right to make their feelings known and their voices heard. I ask that we express our views and emotions in a way that is safe and constructive to the dialogue that needs to continue.

"We have come a long way in terms of policing policies, training and how transparent the City is and will be when these types of incidents occur. We have farther to go. I acknowledge that and, as Mayor, I will continue to push these efforts forward. I can tell you that, from the Chief to rank-and-file officers, those that serve the Austin community are dedicated to wholesale change and a new way of policing that focuses on building trust within the community, improving communication, implementing de-escalation tactics, and understanding mental health needs. Their – and my - number one priority is creating a safer city for everyone.

"And to our police officers, let me say that this community supports you and wants you to be a part of our efforts to create a safer city for all. We need you."Finally, I want to thank the members of the jury for their service and time. This was a very weighty and significant decision that was placed on their shoulders, and I appreciate their diligence. I also appreciate Judge Blazey's work. The jury and the judge are important components to our system of justice and we are reliant on them."

WHAT HAPPENED TO MIKE RAMOS?

Mike Ramos was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting.

In April 2020, APD got a call about a man in a car with a gun possibly doing drugs. The man was 41-year-old Ramos, who was then shot and killed. APD later disclosed Ramos was unarmed.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. A cell phone video shared with FOX 7 Austin shows Ramos with his hands up, showing his waist. He is standing on the driver's side of a car, telling police he is unarmed.

Police yell commands at Ramos before Ramos is shot once with a bean bag.

Ramos then gets into a car and attempts to drive away when he is shot three times with a rifle.