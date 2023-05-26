Christopher Taylor trial: Judge approves defense's motion for mistrial

A judge has approved a motion for a mistrial in the Christopher Taylor murder trial. This comes after a four-day jury selection process failed to seat a jury of 14 for the anticipated four-week trial.

Out of 130 potential jurors examined by both sides over the last four days, only seven jurors were chosen. This added to Judge Dayna Blazey’s decision to rule in favor of the defense team's motion for a mistrial.

She mentioned the logistics do not look good if the court were to continue with the same jury selection process.

According to a tweet by Christopher Taylor’s defense attorney Doug O’Connell, this motion for a mistrial was based on inability to seat a jury after four days of jury selection. It was also based on alleged juror tampering and juror intimidation.

In Thursday’s jury selection, it was revealed a few potential jurors had discovered mysterious envelopes on their vehicles. This resulted in the defense team questioning the other potential jurors to figure out if anyone else received anything similar. Some jurors admitted the news of these envelopes made them feel scared for their safety even if they did not receive one.

All the jury selection progress made throughout the week will need to start over.

A new trial date will be set sometime next week.

The original murder trial for Austin Police Department (APD) officer Christopher Taylor began Monday, May 22 with jury selection.

Taylor is charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old Michael Ramos in the parking lot of a southeast Austin apartment complex on Pleasant Valley Road.

It started in April 2020 when Austin police responded to a call about two people doing illegal drugs and producing meth in a car. The caller indicated the man had a gun, but no weapon was ever found at the scene.

Judge Blazey originally said the court went through every potential juror and would have to continue the selection process Tuesday, May 30 with a new pool of options.

Now, a mistrial has been granted, and a new trial date will be announced next week.