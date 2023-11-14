Christopher Taylor trial: Day 4 of deliberations ends with no verdict

Another day of jury deliberations ended with still no verdict in the murder trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor.

Judge Dayna Blazey brought the jury into the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, not for a verdict but to answer a question. The jury had written a note to her saying they needed clarification on the wording of the charge Taylor was facing.

The judge later brought the jury in again to hear portions of witness testimony from three different officers.

The rereading of the testimony was to answer a few questions the jury had, including the direction one officer thought Michael Ramos's vehicle was going and if another officer thought he or other officers were in danger at the time.

The jury is set to return Wednesday morning to continue deliberations.