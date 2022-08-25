Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee

article

Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country.

Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,

COTA is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

Show cars participating in the event can buy tickets online for $10 or on-site for $15. Spectator parking will be available at no charge.

The event is sponsored by Drive Coffee and will also feature the Belgium Grand Prix on big screens in the parking lot to gear up for the fun to come this October when F1 arrives in Austin.

After the event, you can also check out the recently revamped COTA Karting track. You can book a kart here.



