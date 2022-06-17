City of Austin holds first community meeting for Montopolis Pool Project

The City of Austin is holding the first Community Meeting for the Montopolis Pool renovation project on Thursday, June 21.

Those interested in attending can join the meeting via Zoom or in-person at the Montopolis Recreation and Community Center at 7 p.m. To register for the Zoom meeting, click here.

Montopolis Pool's renovation is part of the 2018 Aquatic Vision Plan, a master plan used to guide improvements and assessments of Austin pools.

The first part of the improvement process is gathering feedback through community engagement. The city aims to use community feedback to assist in identifying the character of Montopolis Pool, and what amenities surrounding residents wish to have to access to.

This project will also feature a permanent art installation as part of the city's Art in Public Places program.

Community engagement will continue through Summer of 2022, and construction is scheduled to begin late Summer 2023. The anticipated completion date is Winter 2024-25.

The first community meeting will include an overview of the project and current designs. The project team will share the current budget and schedule, feedback from a previous community survey, conceptual designs developed my Marmon Mok Architecture, and an overview of the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP). The ORLP funding supports the Montopolis Pool project, the city says. A $3,125,000 grant will help offset rising construction costs in the Austin area.