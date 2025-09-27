City of Hutto unveils veteran memorial wall

The Brief The City of Hutto unveiled a new veteran memorial wall during a ceremony on Saturday.

The memorial, located outside city hall, is a part of Hutto's efforts to support its veterans.

The project was several years in the making and is intended to be a lasting tribute.

On Saturday, the City of Hutto unveiled the veteran memorial wall — a new way they're honoring local veterans.

‘A great tribute’

Hutto veteran wall

What they're saying:

"The American ideology of going out there and serving for so many different people — That's why we have all the freedoms and liberties that we do here in the greatest nation in the world. So, this is a great tribute to them here in the city of Hutto," said Sal Castillo, director of claims for the Texas Veterans Commission.

Castillo is a veteran, serving for a combined ten years in the U.S. Army and Airforce.

Across the state, Castillo says veterans are in need of support and assistance from their communities. And he says the City of Hutto is making strides to meet that need, recently entering into an agreement to make a claims liaison available locally to provide support to veterans and their families.

"The City of Hutto is really committed to their veteran population, and they love their veterans and want to support them in any way possible," said Castillo.

City of Hutto honors veterans

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hutto veteran wall

The memorial wall is one more part of the city's efforts to honor those who have served.

It's a project that was several years in the making, and now the City of Hutto has a permanent way to honor its veterans, both past and present.

Representatives for the Hutto Parks Advisory Board say the memorial went through several design changes, and the team considered constructing it in several different spots.

Ultimately, they chose a site just outside city hall, relocating flag poles and other infrastructure to provide it a central location.

"As long as the city continues to function as a city, this memorial will be here and will forever be a place that people can come and reflect," said James Earp, Hutto City Manager.

What's next:

City leaders hope the memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to all veterans and a powerful reminder of the freedoms we have because of their sacrifices.