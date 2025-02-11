City of New Braunfels warns of scam targeting property owners

The Brief The City of New Braunfels is warning property owners about a recent scam The city said it will never ask for wire transfers and to report the incident



The City of New Braunfels is warning property owners about an email fraud scam.

The scam is targeting businesses currently doing business with the City’s Planning and Development Services Department.

What we know:

Several emails have gone out to different property owners pretending to be from the City of New Braunfels.

The email claims to be a notice from the city about pending payments due for planning and development fees. It also includes an attachment with an official-looking invoice along with instructions to wire transfer the funds.

The city is warning businesses and said those emails are a scam. The city will not require a wire transfer to pay for fees and other charges.

All emails from city employees will come from an email address ending in @newbraunfels.gov.

The city said if you do receive a fraudulent email, do not reply.

If you have received a fraudulent email, contact the City of New Braunfels Planning & Development Services Department at 830-221-4069 to report the incident.

What they're saying:

The city gave the public some tips to remember when it comes to scams:

If you didn’t initiate the interaction, be very wary.

Be very careful about giving out personal information over the telephone, especially when the phone call was unsolicited.

Legitimate businesses or government organizations will never ask you to make a payment by purchasing gift cards or temporary credit cards.

Be wary about letting anyone into your home or onto your property without proper identification, marked vehicles, etc., especially when that person shows up unannounced or unsolicited.