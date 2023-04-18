City of Austin announces new bonus structure for seasonal employees

The City of Austin announced a new bonus structure for seasonal employees.

The new bonus program is tied to how many hours an employee works with a max payout of $750. At 200 hours worked, an employee receives a $250 bonus.

Employees will also receive another $250 bonus when they reach thresholds of 300 and 400 hours.

Other incentives include free bus passes and free parking at Zilker Park.

Lifeguards must be at least 15-years-old, and summer camp staff must be at least 18-years-old. Apply to be a lifeguard at LifeguardAustin.com

Lifeguards and camp counselors will also be set with $20 per hour as a minimum pay.