City of Austin announces new bonus structure for seasonal employees

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin announced a new bonus structure for seasonal employees.

The new bonus program is tied to how many hours an employee works with a max payout of $750. At 200 hours worked, an employee receives a $250 bonus. 

Employees will also receive another $250 bonus when they reach thresholds of 300 and 400 hours.

Other incentives include free bus passes and free parking at Zilker Park. 

Lifeguards must be at least 15-years-old, and summer camp staff must be at least 18-years-old. Apply to be a lifeguard at LifeguardAustin.com

Lifeguards and camp counselors will also be set with $20 per hour as a minimum pay.

Learn more and apply now at AustinTexas.gov/SummerJobs.