City of Austin announces new bonus structure for seasonal employees
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin announced a new bonus structure for seasonal employees.
The new bonus program is tied to how many hours an employee works with a max payout of $750. At 200 hours worked, an employee receives a $250 bonus.
Employees will also receive another $250 bonus when they reach thresholds of 300 and 400 hours.
Other incentives include free bus passes and free parking at Zilker Park.
Lifeguards must be at least 15-years-old, and summer camp staff must be at least 18-years-old. Apply to be a lifeguard at LifeguardAustin.com
Lifeguards and camp counselors will also be set with $20 per hour as a minimum pay.
Learn more and apply now at AustinTexas.gov/SummerJobs.