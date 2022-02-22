City of Austin hosting virtual community job fair on Feb. 23

The City of Austin will host a virtual community job fair on Wednesday, Feb 23. The virtual community job fair will showcase a wide variety of city job opportunities available to people who are willing and able to work.

The city has many positions that provide growth opportunities, flexible work schedules and benefits packages which include health care, dental, vision and more.

The virtual job fair is intended to provide applicants from a variety of backgrounds with opportunities to interact with City of Austin departments that are looking for talent. This job fair is open to everyone.

The virtual community job fair will be on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. To register to attend, click here.

