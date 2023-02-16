City of Austin opening cold weather shelters Thursday night
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is opening its cold weather shelters tonight ahead of the potential freeze.
If you need a warm place to stay, go to One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. to register.
The following CapMetro bus lines will take you to OTC: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801.
For more information, visit www.austintexas.gov/alerts or call 512-305-4233.