City of Austin opening cold weather shelters Thursday night

The City of Austin is opening its cold weather shelters tonight ahead of the potential freeze.

If you need a warm place to stay, go to One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. to register.

The following CapMetro bus lines will take you to OTC: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801.

For more information, visit www.austintexas.gov/alerts or call 512-305-4233.