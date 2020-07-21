City of Austin providing details on Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The City of Austin is providing details about the Emergency Rental Assitance Program.

Officials are discussing the design and funding of the $17 million rental assistance program for residents impacted by COVID-19.

Community Development Administrator for the City of Austin's Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department Mandy DeMayo is leading the briefing which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

DeMayo is also expected to talk about the opportunities for this second round of rental assistance and the City of Austin's housing strategy related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

