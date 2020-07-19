Central Texas parks close as they reach capacity during COVID-19

As people travel to the lake or parks they still need to remember that with COVID-19 there are guidelines in place, and in some areas, like San Marcos, riverfront parks are closed.

However, for parks that are still open, many say they're thankful for that but there needs to be better enforcement of the current rules.

"There is no better place to be in the middle of July than Lake Travis," said Sara Parhizkar, who was spending Sunday afternoon on the water.

As the threat of COVID-19 lingers and cases continue to climb Parhizkar says closing park amenities, such as boat ramps, is ridiculous, "I can't think of a better way to socially distance than coming out on a boat by yourself."

She continued, saying if you're not out on the water, having these areas closed off is upsetting. "It impacts not just the boaters, but people who want to come out and enjoy the park for other reasons."

She added that by closing the parks, especially during the summer, it's taking away what would be a typical weekend activist. "It is really said that many of the parks are closed in a time where you do want to spend time outside and that you do feel safer outside," said Parhizkar.

In San Marcos, 14 riverfront parks are currently closed. According to the city between July 4th and July 12th, 20 citations were given to people entering closed parks and 150 verbal warnings were given.

In Travis County, Cypress Creek Park, Pace Bend Park, and Arkansas Bend Park all had to close Sunday before noon for reaching capacity.

And while many people were socially distancing guidelines and following other protocols that are in place Parhizkar added many others did not, "We need rules -but we need rules with reason. So, I don't think closing our parks is the answer to that. I think its getting police force and presence out on the lake patrolling and enforcing."

With some parks being closed, Parhizkar said that many people are coming to parks that were once less crowded, causing more capacity issues.