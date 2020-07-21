Officials urge vigilance despite slight decline in COVID-19 numbers

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he is cautiously optimistic about the latest coronavirus numbers which show a slight decline in new infections.

Mayor Adler started his most recent "Got A Minute" segment with a bit of positive news and revealed that it's been a couple of weeks since we've had lower numbers in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations and new admissions.

Mayor Adler credits the decline to people wearing face masks and social distancing but he reminds people that they must remain vigilant. He also says the University of Texas models have helped detect rising numbers before they happen so steps can be taken to slow the spread.

Despite the slight decrease in cases, Adler says that ICUs are still overwhelmed and he's calling for available nurses and skilled technicians to register as volunteers to help with the COVID-19 response. You can get details about volunteering here.

City officials are also reminding people that if you have insurance and a doctor you should start there to get tested. Free assessments and testing are available for those who need it.

Adler says he wants to make sure that the community can stay on track for the next several months or until a vaccine is available because says it's clear when people don't take things seriously.

Austin Public Health's Dr. Escott will be speaking on the latest COVID-19 numbers to the Travis County Commissioner's Court at around 10 a.m.

FOX 7 Austin will stream it online and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

