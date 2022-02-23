Expand / Collapse search

City of Austin reopens cold weather shelters for Wednesday, Feb. 23

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has activated cold weather shelters for the night of Wednesday, Feb. 23 after a Winter Weather Advisory was issued. The advisory is expected to end tomorrow, Feb. 24, at noon.

Temperatures have significantly dropped since yesterday, and freezing rain is likely. 

For those needing a warm place to wait out the cold snap, the city says to go to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6-8 p.m. 

COVID-19 health screening will be done during registration.

For more information, call the 24/7 hotline at 512-305-4233.

