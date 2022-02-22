Freezing rain possible as cold front arrives and temperatures drop

article

A cold front is coming to Central Texas and with it, the possibility of some freezing rain. The potent cold front with an Arctic flavor to it will slide in late this afternoon.

The winter chill will return with falling temps and gusty winds tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 80s today and drop to the 30s by tomorrow with the wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The skies will not clear behind the cold front. The tropical flow along with a series of Pacific lows will glide over the cold air and keep the skies overcast and produce on and off light rain from Wednesday through Sunday.

The temperatures will get close enough to freezing where some of the precipitation will turn into light freezing rain. The cold air is very shallow and only goes up 1,000 feet so not expecting any sleet or snow. The freezing rain threat will be the highest Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The ground will still be warm, and the precipitation will be light so don't expect a major ice storm or big problems on the main highways. Elevated roads and bridges north and west of Austin are the areas that could turn slippery. This will NOT be the same Winter Storm like we had earlier in the month.

Future rain totals are expected to be about .25 to .50" in the next five days. Ice totals are expected to be .01" to .05" and that will mostly be in the Hill Country.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says there's some uncertainty with the forecast as only two of the four computer models show some accumulation. If the models are underestimating the cold front we could see more and more people could be impacted.

The forecast could change in the next 24 hours so pay close attention to the forecast.

FOX 7 Austin Meteorologists update the forecast on-air, online, and on social media. You can also receive updates by downloading the FOX 7 Austin WAPP.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter