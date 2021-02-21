City of Austin to distribute free water at 10 sites across city

article

The City of Austin will be distributing free water at 10 sites across the city on Sunday.

The distribution starts at 11 a.m. and will remain open while supplies last at the following sites:

Austin Community College: Pinnacle Campus (7748 Highway 290 West, 78736)

Nelson Field (7105 Berkman Dr., 78752)

Onion Creek Soccer Complex (5600 E. William Cannon Dr., 78744)

Roy G. Guerrero Park (400 Grove Blvd, 78741)

ACC Highland Mall Parking Lot (E. Highland Mall Blvd, 78752)

Garrison Park (6001 Menchaca Rd., 78745)

Lakeline Station (13625 Lyndhurst Blvd, 78717)

Walnut Creek Park (12138 N. Lamar Blvd, 78753)

Zilker Park (2301 Barton Springs Rd., 78746)

Anderson High School (8403 Mesa Dr., 78759)

The city says supplies will be limited to one case of water per car and is first-come, first-serve. The city is requesting that the distributions be reserved for those who have not been able to purchase or boil water.

Those driving to the distribution are asked to have their trunks open or doors unlocked so volunteers can place the water in the vehicle. Those on foot are recommended to bring a cart or carrier large enough to hold one case of water.

The city is also requesting Austinites recycle all single-use plastic bottles and jugs instead of throwing them in the trash.

The city says they have currently received just over 17,000 cases of water to distribute and as of Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m., have distributed 8,066 cases to critical facilities and shelters in Phase II; 2,812 cases to vulnerable populations through city partners in Phase II, and 1,036 cases to the general public in Phase III.

The city is also reminding residents that a citywide boil water notice is still in effect and everyone should continue to boil tap water until further notice.