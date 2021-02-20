Expand / Collapse search

Austin Water outlines mandatory water restriction measures

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
Tens of thousands in Austin without water

Many in Austin are without water after the city's largest water treatment plant lost power. While the plant is back online, there's not exact timetable for when water will be back for all customers. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water is reminding customers that the city is currently under a mandatory water restriction in accordance with the Feb. 17 boil water notice

Austin Water says that as of the notice, customers may not do any of the following:

  • Use water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment
  • Wash vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities
  • Wash pavement or other surfaces
  • Add water to a pool or spa
  • Conduct foundation watering
  • Operate an ornamental fountain or pond, other than aeration necessary to support aquatic life 

Violations of these restrictions should be reported to Austin 3-1-1.

Radiant Plumbing offers advice on what to do if pipes burst

If your pipes burst it could be some time before a plumber can get out to fix it. Here's some advice if it's happened to you.

Austin Water said as of 8 a.m. Feb. 20, that crews are continuing to repair infrastructure damaged by the recent freeze and that water distribution has shown marked improvement. 

RELATED: With half of Texas under a boil water notice, state efforts shift to emerging water crisis

According to Austin Water, they are at a little more than halfway to the minimum 100 million gallons needed in storage to help build pressure systemwide. To help make this process quicker, Austin Water is reminding customers to conserve what they have.

"As the system stabilizes, your water pressure will come back, first low, then returning to normal. You may begin using the water immediately, even at low pressure," Austin Water said. "However, the boil water notice will remain in place until we can do sufficient sampling to establish that the water is safe to drink. And please continue to conserve so we can maximize the amount of water going into the reservoirs."

Insurance Council of Texas provides advice on handling weather damage

The Insurance Council of Texas provided some advice to FOX 7 Austin on what to do concerning damage from busted pipes and downed trees.

RELATED: Radiant Plumbing offers advice on what to do if pipes burst

Austin Water is asking customers to continue reporting leaks using the online issue report form, also available in KoreanVietnameseSimplified Chinese, and Arabic.