Austin Water outlines mandatory water restriction measures

Austin Water is reminding customers that the city is currently under a mandatory water restriction in accordance with the Feb. 17 boil water notice.

Austin Water says that as of the notice, customers may not do any of the following:

Use water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment

Wash vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities

Wash pavement or other surfaces

Add water to a pool or spa

Conduct foundation watering

Operate an ornamental fountain or pond, other than aeration necessary to support aquatic life

Violations of these restrictions should be reported to Austin 3-1-1.

Austin Water said as of 8 a.m. Feb. 20, that crews are continuing to repair infrastructure damaged by the recent freeze and that water distribution has shown marked improvement.

According to Austin Water, they are at a little more than halfway to the minimum 100 million gallons needed in storage to help build pressure systemwide. To help make this process quicker, Austin Water is reminding customers to conserve what they have.

"As the system stabilizes, your water pressure will come back, first low, then returning to normal. You may begin using the water immediately, even at low pressure," Austin Water said. "However, the boil water notice will remain in place until we can do sufficient sampling to establish that the water is safe to drink. And please continue to conserve so we can maximize the amount of water going into the reservoirs."

Austin Water is asking customers to continue reporting leaks using the online issue report form, also available in Korean, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, and Arabic.