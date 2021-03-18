City of Austin to provide training, education on co-op businesses

The City of Austin says it is now the first city in Texas to invest in cooperatively-owned businesses as a tool to address racial and economic inequity.

In December 2020, Austin City Council approved a contract with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) to provide training, coaching, and "How To" information to anyone interested in starting a co-op business or residence.

The city says a co-op is defined as an independent group of people who join to meet common work or housing needs through shared ownership and democratic control of a business or residence.

The City of Austin is offering a series of six courses designed and taught by experts on the cooperative business model.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The City, through the contract with UTRGV, is offering a series of six courses designed and taught by experts on the cooperative business model. Topics include:

Introduction to Worker-owned Cooperatives is for groups and individuals at the early stages of learning about or forming a worker-owned cooperative

Housing Cooperative Formation and Governance is designed to give participants the knowledge and tools they need to create cooperative housing

Convert your Small Business to a Cooperative Format is appropriate for business owners as well as prospective employee-owners. Class will detail the conversion process from the perspective of both owner-sellers and employee-buyers.

Cooperative Governance will address key concepts in governance, and participants will have an opportunity to work through sample governance scenarios in small groups.

Finances and Accounting for Cooperatives provides an overview for groups and individuals forming or running cooperatives of the financial and accounting nuances specific to this business type.

Worker Co-op Management is for groups at the early to intermediate stages of forming a worker-owned business to identify which structure makes sense for their cooperative project and guidance for how to turn their management plans into action.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"The Austin community is a welcoming environment for cooperatives, like Wheatsville, Black Star Co-op, ATX Taxi Co-op, or the U.T. bookstore. We want to educate our residents and business owners of the benefits of co-ops and encourage the creation of more co-ops in Austin," said chief economic recovery officer Veronica Briseño in a release.

Spring 2021 courses will be offered as online webinars, with supplemental coaching sessions available by appointment. The first class, an introduction to co-op housing, will be held on March 24 at 6 p.m.

For complete descriptions of all co-op courses and to register, visit the Small Business Division registration site, click the Webinars tab, and scroll down to find your class.