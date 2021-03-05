City of Austin website to go offline for scheduled maintenance Sunday

The City of Austin’s website will be offline from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 7 for routine maintenance to ensure the continuity of services for residents of Austin long-term, says the city.

During this time, the Austin Airport’s website and the city’s COVID-19 resource page will be offline, as they are subsites, says the city.

The city says that while the website is down, COVID-19 test scheduling and online assessments will be offline, so those booking a test should do it before or after the maintenance window.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

COVID-19 dashboard information will also be unavailable, but can be accessed through the following links:

Austinites can also check the Austin Public Health Twitter account for updates on COVID-19.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The city says that while Austin-Bergstrom's website is down, passengers should consult their airline for updates on flight arrivals departures and bookings.

Parking rates have been temporarily reduced in Blue and Red Garages, the closest parking options to the Barbara Jordan Terminal, says the city.

Some concessions at Austin-Bergstrom are closed or operating under limited hours based on passenger demand and staffing considerations. Concessions that are open have enhanced cleaning and safety procedures and protocols.

RELATED: Federal mask mandate in effect, what it means for you

The city says that masks are still required at Austin-Bergstrom in accordance with federal mask policies put in place in January. Travelers are required to wear a mask at TSA airport screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation systems.

Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport and failure to comply can result in civil penalties.

Austinites can also check the Austin-Bergstrom Twitter account for updates.