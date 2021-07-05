City of Austin works to give formerly incarcerated a second chance

Kevin Garrett paid his dues to society. "I spent a couple of stints in Texas jails and in Texas prisons," he said.

This was more than five years ago he said and it was for shoplifting. As soon as he got out, he was on track to change his life, but he still is facing hurdles to this day.

"I’m actually going through housing issues right now. Even apartment locators are having a difficult time finding someone who will accept me because of my history," he said.

Garrett is now a consultant, and often helps those in the same position he is in.

"A person that has gone through the system, paid their debt to society and they come and they are now getting their life back on track, they should be given a legitimate opportunity to present some type of documentation to show that's not reflective of the man I am today," said Garrett.

He was happy to hear that the City of Austin has allocated $400,000 to give to organizations helping those who were formerly incarcerated, get back on their feet.

"You basically had your entire day programmed or dictated by the government and now you're coming out and there is so little, or any kind of institutional support," said Brandon Kroos, business process specialist at the City of Austin Equity Office.

Kroos said he wants to tackle this issue at a systemic level. The grant money will go to nonprofits that have proof of their cause.

"We have what's called our hub reward which is a $200,000 reward to really provide wraparound services, holistic services," said Kroos.

The other half of the money will be split among chosen organizations that focus on housing, job stability and more. Garrett feels it's a step in the right direction, to begin looking at those who were formerly incarcerated as people, not just statistics, or offenses.

"It shows that city leaders are thinking. How can you expect somebody to be successfully able to reintegrate back into his or her community, when you're putting them right back in a dangerous situation?" he said.

