City of Austin's RENT program allocates all remaining rental assistance

The City of Austin and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) say that the city's 2021 RENT Assistance Program has successfully deployed all available funding.

The city says the program has given $35 million of local and federal rental relief funding to over 8,298 Austin households facing financial pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application portal for the City of Austin's RENT program has been deactivated until additional funding is available, says the city.

By November 10, the city says it and HACA had allocated all of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) Program funds granted by the Department of the Treasury, which provided:

$35,365,968.46 in rental assistance;

To 8,298 unduplicated families (including 2,306 recertification);

For a total of 26,678 months of rent paid;

With an average of $4,261.99 per HH;

For 3.91 months of rent, on average; and

An average monthly rent of $1,062.34.

On October 14, the Austin City Council voted to allocate $6.7 million in City of Austin General Reserve Funds for rental assistance. As of Nov. 15, both federal and local funds available for rental assistance have been allocated with staff currently working to identify a new funding source, says the city.

This current iteration of the RENT program represents the fourth round of COVID-related rental assistance administered by the city and HACA, says the city.

"We’ve seen a continued need for rental assistance from Austin families," said Community Displacement Officer Nefertitti Jackmon in a release. "We’ve received over 16,000 applications for rental assistance since March 15, 2021. The Department of Treasury is currently accepting applications for future allocations, and we hope to be considered for that funding."

Persons in need of rental assistance can sign-up to be immediately notified if additional funding becomes available and the application portal is re-opened.

For renters seeking assistance, call 2-1-1. For further information on the RENT program, including complete program results data, click here.

