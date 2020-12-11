City of Buda opens park, new playground areas to public

The wait is finally over! Buda City Park is now officially open to the public!! The park had been closed so the City of Buda could make improvements.

Buda City Park, the city's only regional park, has been upgraded to include two new playground areas with ADA compliant playground equipment, a splash pad, new restrooms, an amphitheater, and a games and grilling area. As part of the improvements, over five-hundred trees were also planted. The trees range in species from Pecan, Texas Red Oak, Cedar Elm, Bigtooth Maple, and more.

The splash pad is closed during the winter months and will open in the spring, according to a press release from the city.

The City of Buda is hopeful the addition of an amphitheater will help the park become a premier festival and event location. The city notes in their press release that it looks forward to attracting festivals, concerts, and other events in the future when it is safe to do so.

"There are a lot of exciting things in store for City Park," said Parks and Recreation Director Greg Olmer. "The amphitheater is our main focal point of the new and improved park. This gives us an opportunity to draw in additional festivals and regional festivals, when it is safe to do, that can bring in tourism. But the new playground area, splashpad, and other amenities will provide a great outdoor experience to residents and visitors alike."