City of Cedar Park breaks ground on 200-acre Lakeline Park

Cedar Park City Council members along with Community Development (Type 4B) Corporation Members, City staff and contractors broke ground on the new Lakeline Park Friday.

Located on 200 acres of parkland in south Cedar Park, Lakeline Park will be the largest City-owned park. Completion is planned for summer 2022.

The park has long been planned as a 2015 voter-approved General Obligation Bond project, says the city. In 2017, the City purchased a 72-acre tract from the Peck family to bring the total to 200 acres.

"You can’t really have a great city without a great park," Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale said. "If you think about the great cities you’ve ever visited in your life they all have a great park, and now Cedar Park’s going to have a great park."

The first phase of the park focused primarily on the development of features on the north side of the park, to include:

Multipurpose pavilion for performing arts

Playground universal design that includes elements suitable for children of all ages, needs and abilities

Great lawn

Kayak launch

A fishing pier for a lake that will be stocked

Pavilions of varying sizes

Multipurpose sports practice fields

Wildflower meadows

Restroom facilities

Over three miles of wide concrete trails

400 parking spaces and 175 overflow spaces

In 2018, the City held three widely-attended public meetings and received numerous online public surveys to gather public input on park features. This input informed the Lakeline Park Master Plan that City Council adopted in December 2018.

The city says the total project will cost $10.3 million, with a combination of funding sources, including 2015 voter-approved General Obligation Bond funds, Type B Community Development funds, Parkland Dedication funds, Utility and Transportation funds and a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Phase One of the park is designed by Halff and Associates. It will be built by JKB Construction Company with materials testing conducted by Raba Kistner, Inc. and inspection services provided by Dial Development Services.

