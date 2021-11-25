City of Dripping Springs extends development moratorium for 90 days

The Dripping Springs City Council voted this week to extend the city's temporary development moratorium for 90 more days.

The moratorium will affect permits for new development related to subdivision, site planning, development, land use, and construction in the City Limits and Extraterritorial Jurisdiction for both residential and commercial projects, says the city.

Until Feb. 20, 2022, city departments will only accept applications or plans that include a request for a waiver or exception, or for projects where an exception or waiver has already been approved. The moratorium was enacted on Nov. 18 and was originally scheduled to run through Nov. 27.

Over the past week, the city says it held three public hearings to get input from residents and businesses. City leaders also met with developers and builders who had questions or concerns.

The city says that while the moratorium is in place, it plans to prepare for responsible development and future planning, so that development ordinances or regulations and other applicable laws are adequate to prevent new development from being detrimental to the public health, safety, or welfare of the residents, while also addressing the need for sustainable infrastructure.

The City has set up a section on its website for up-to-date information. Exception and waiver forms can also be found in this section.

Developers or citizens with questions should contact the Planning Department at

moratorium@cityofdrippingsprings.com.

