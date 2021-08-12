City of Georgetown helping with residential utility bills

The City of Georgetown says it still has more than $900,000 in funding available to help residential utility customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their utility bills. Anyone whose income has been affected since the start of the pandemic may qualify for assistance.

The city says the COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program offers up to $1,500 to residential utility customers who have past due balances and can show their income or employment has been affected by the pandemic or any resulting restrictions. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30. Financial assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last.

"We realize some of our neighbors need support and might not have other resources available to them," Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "If you need assistance paying your bill, please let us know. We are here to help as many people as we can."

Georgetown City Council authorized $1 million in May 2020 to aid customers affected by the pandemic who don’t qualify for other, low-income assistance programs. The city says only 10 percent of the COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program will go toward people who qualify for other assistance.

The City has partnered with Opportunities of Williamson and Burnet Counties to administer the program. More information about the program and applications are available HERE or by calling Customer Care at 512-930-3460.

The city says assistance is available to all qualifying City of Georgetown utility customers, including those who live in the extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Customers who received assistance in 2020 may still qualify for additional assistance.

