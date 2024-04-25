Family of man shot, killed by San Marcos police demand answers

Family and community members honored the life of a man killed by a San Marcos police officer during a candlelight vigil. The group is demanding transparency from the police department about the death investigation.

"I loved his heart," Abundant Life Christian Church Pastor Darius Todd said about 22-year-old Malachi Williams.

Community members said Williams was living on the streets nearby, he spent a good amount of time at the San Marcos Public Library, liked to watch anime, and was friendly to business owners and residents.

"I took the guy home with me," a San Marcos resident said.

"I love the fact that regardless of what his circumstances were, he did not let circumstances change his future," Pastor Todd said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 22-year-old Malachi Williams

They said his life was cut short by a San Marcos police officer.

"I’m hurt, I’m angry, I’m sad, but at this moment, I am most disappointed," Williams’ uncle said.

On the night of April 11, police said Williams first threatened two people with two 8-inch kitchen knives, then ran away when they tried to arrest him. Officials said they tried to use two tasers, but they didn’t work. Police said when Williams started running with a knife towards people at an H-E-B, an officer shot him.

"This is not an outcome anyone wants, including us," San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge said.

Williams’ family isn’t satisfied with the information that’s been released. They’re demanding to know the name of the officer who killed Williams and see the body camera footage.

"Are you afraid that I might see, or someone might see that you made a mistake? If you made a mistake, own up to it," Williams’ grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller said.

Chief Standridge said the information won’t be released until after the case is essentially closed.

"All the family really needs is the truth so we can be set free," Miller said.

Chief Standridge said the officer who shot Williams has been placed on administrative leave but expects him to be back to work next week.