City of Georgetown to host household hazardous waste event Oct. 20

The City of Georgetown will host a limited-space free household hazardous waste collection event in Georgetown next month.

The event, scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the old show barn site in San Gabriel Park, will be available for up to 300 Georgetown solid waste customers who have solid waste service through Texas Disposal Systems.

Customers must contact Customer Care at 512-930-3640 or by email to have their name placed on a list. Residents are asked to include their name, address, and utility account number when emailing customer care. Customers must have their name on the list to participate.

Residents must remain in their vehicles during the no-contact collection. Staff will unload items from the back seat or trunk of the vehicle. All items to be dropped off must be in their marked original containers. Commercial disposal and trailers are not allowed.

Acceptable items include:

Batteries (household, hearing aids, cell phone, etc.)

Automobile batteries

Pool and spa chemicals

Used oil/oil filters (up to five gallons per vehicle)

Transmission fluid

Light bulbs (including regular, compact, and four-foot fluorescent)

Grease

Thermometers

Over the counter, residential lawn and garden chemicals

Aerosols

Household cleaners and disinfectants marked caution, warning, or poison

Art and hobby chemicals

Paint (up to 10 gallons per vehicle)

Over the counter one-pound disposal propane bottles

Gasoline (up to five gallons per vehicle)

Unacceptable items include:

Unmarked containers or unknown chemicals

Construction, commercial, or landscape waste

Professional, concentrated chemicals that require a professional license to mix

Medications or pharmaceuticals

Oxygen tanks

Electronics

Tires

Explosives (including ammunition and fireworks)

Radioactive materials

Biological materials

Additional household hazardous waste collection events are being planned for 2022, says the city. For more information about the City’s solid waste and recycling services, click here.

