City of Georgetown updates COVID-19 safety guidelines

The city of Georgetown has updated its COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Effective Monday, May 17, visitors to City facilities will not be required to wear face coverings and all City Council meetings will return in-person, per council direction at its May 11 meeting.

This comes after the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

In the coming weeks, the City says it will develop plans to further open its facilities, boards, and commissions meetings, programs, and services to the public as safely as possible.

The City says that it will continue to use a number of protocols in place over the past year for the safety of employees and the public. Those continued protocols include physical distancing requirements for visitors and staff, additional cleaning, and keeping up plexiglass at reception areas.

Temperature checks will no longer be required upon entry to City facilities unless the staff or visitor indicates they aren’t feeling well, says the city.

All City employees, volunteers, and contractors are encouraged to wear a face mask while working, but are only required to wear one when:

Inside City facilities or vehicles and physical distancing of greater than six feet is not possible

Whenever interacting with a member of the public who is wearing a mask

Members of the public will continue to be able to provide comments at City Council and boards and commissions meetings in-person as well as virtually, via Zoom or telephone. However, written comments submitted prior to the meetings will be circulated to the elected and appointed officials but will not be read aloud.

Recreation Center

The Recreation Center will open back up to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays starting June 6. Scheduled closures for cleanings will stop June 1, and staff will periodically clean throughout the day.

For updates on Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, residents can check the COVID-19 parks and recreation page.

Library

The Library has continued to reinstate services, including allowing 30-minute Chromebook computer use; copying, faxing, scanning, and wireless printing; and making the history room available by appointment. Patrons will be encouraged to limit visits to 30 minutes.

Curbside pickup remains available from two parking spots in the Ninth Street lot from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Library is adding back programming and services in June, including additional seating, study and meeting rooms, Sunday hours, and summer programming. For updates on Library services, residents can check its COVID-19 FAQ.

Private businesses

Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34), private businesses continue to have full discretion on which safety measures they require for visitors, says the city. Residents are asked to respect business owners' wishes if they are asked to wear a mask to enter a business.

If a customer refuses to wear a face mask, the business can ask that person to leave. If the customer refuses, the business may escalate the issue to a criminal trespassing violation. The business can call the police department’s non-emergency number at 512-930-3510 and officers will respond.

