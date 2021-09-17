City of Kyle breaks ground on new public safety center

The City of Kyle has broken ground on its new 64,000-square-foot public safety center.

Kyle voters approved Proposition A, a $37 million bond proposal, in 2020 for the new public safety center that is estimated to open in 2022.

The city says approximately 150 members of the Kyle law enforcement and community attended the groundbreaking to celebrate.

The facility will provide space for an Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which will establish a central commander center and allow for collaboration with surrounding counties and authorities during critical times.

The city says that the Public Safety Center will allow KPD to expand its services over time with dedicated space to:

Improve emergency response times

Accommodate victims or residents experiencing trauma as a result of crime

Create an investigations suite and canine unit

Manage evidence processing and storage

Increase officer training and recruitment

Pursue Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accreditation

Expand community-based programs and mental health services

The facility will also provide immediate, temporary space for ancillary public safety functions, including Communications, Information Technology and City Administration, until the Police Department requires the full building.

The Public Safety Center has been made possible through partnerships with Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, PGAL, AG|CM.

For more information about the Kyle Public Safety Center, click here.

