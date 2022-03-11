City of Kyle completes 2022 Great Texas River Cleanup

The City of Kyle participated in the 2022 Great Texas River Cleanup on Saturday, March 5.

Around 83 volunteers, including Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo, Council members Yvonne Flores-Cale and Dex Ellison, helped collect trash and recycling that could've polluted local waterways.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to join in an event that helps to bring awareness and volunteers to help beautify the river, creeks, and riverbanks," Stormwater Management Plan Administrator Kathy Roecker said. "We want to thank the volunteers for coming out and helping us clean trash and debris from Plum Creek and drainage ways that would have otherwise ended up along our Texas coastline."

In total, about 2,840 pounds of trash and 170 pounds of recycling were collected by volunteers.

For more information about the City of Kyle's Stormwater Program and helpful information to keep waterways clean and safe, go to www.kylestormwater.com.

