City of Kyle enters stage 2 drought restrictions

The City of Kyle has entered stage 2 drought restrictions and is advising all water customers and residents that mandatory water use management rules are now in effect.

The city says it made the decision to move into stage 2 of the drought plan to rehabilitate the Kohlers Crossing elevated storage tank, which is mainly supplied by an onsite well.

During Stage 2, Kyle residents may water (irrigate):

By handheld hose, or handheld bucket at any time during the day or night

By a hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose or drip irrigation from midnight to 10 a.m. on their designated outdoor water use day and again from 8 p.m. to midnight on the same day

By permanently installed automatic irrigation system from midnight to 10 a.m. on their designated outdoor water use day

Residents are allowed to wash automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, or other vehicle or mobile equipment only on their designated water use day and only from midnight to 10 a.m. and again from 7 p.m. to midnight. Washing must be done with a handheld bucket or handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.

Items and actions that are prohibited during Stage 2 include:

Using an automatic fill valve to add water to an outdoor swimming or wading pool or pond

Charity car washes.

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios, or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard

At all times the city's drought management plan:

Requires customers to repair leaks, broken lines, watering fixtures, and to ensure that irrigation systems are operated in a manner that reduces waste

Prohibits run-off from property line to a distance of 50 feet or more

Prohibits allowing water to pond in a street or parking lot to a depth in excess of 0.25"

Prohibits watering or irrigating landscape between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The mandatory irrigation schedule allows residential odd-numbered addresses to water on Wednesdays and/or Saturdays, residential even-numbered addresses to water on Thursdays and/or Sundays, and commercial and multi-family units on Tuesdays and/or Fridays.

The city says that failure to comply with this ordinance can result in a fine of up to $2,000, but no less than $50 per violation.

