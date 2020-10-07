“Spook-tacular” month of fun activities lined up for Kyle residents

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department has lined up a “Spook-tacular” month of fun activities for Kyle residents!

Individual Costume Contest

From now until Friday, October 9, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a costume contest for every age group.

One winner per age group will be selected and notified by email on Monday, October 12.

To enter, just put on your best Halloween costume and email a photo, with the participant’s first and last name, age, the costume theme, how you heard about the contest, and an optional back story to agarcia@cityofkyle.com by Friday, October 9 at 5 p.m.

Age Groups:

0 - 2 years of age

3 - 5

6 - 9

10 - 15

16 - 18

19 - 25

26 - 30

31 and older

Advertisement

Texas mom creates interactive map to help kids trick-or-treat safely

Family Costume Contest

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will host a costume contest for the whole family from Oct. 12 -23. To enter, photograph your group in their themed Halloween costumes and email a photo, with the participant’s first and last name, age, the costume theme, how you heard about the contest, and an optional back story to agarcia@cityofkyle.com byFriday, October 23 at 5 p.m.

Three winners will be selected and notified by email on Monday, October 26.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Pumpkin Carving Contest

From Oct. 19-30, the Parks Department is hosting a Pumpkin Carving / Decorating Contest. To enter, just get a pumpkin, use your best carving skills and/or decorating skills and email a photo, with the participant’s first and last name, age, the costume theme, how you heard about the contest, and an optional back story to agarcia@cityofkyle.com by Friday, October 30 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be selected and notified by email on Monday, November 2.

Age Groups:

10 and under

11 - 15

16 - 21

22 and older

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Spook-tacular Cruise Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

The final event the City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting is the Spook-tacular Cruise Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 24 from 1-3 p.m. at Gregg-Clarke Park, 1100 W. Center St.

This event will be a socially distanced event and a first of its kind celebration for the City of Kyle.

Families will enter in their vehicle from the Kyle Pool entrance at Gregg-Clarke Park. Upon entry, the city will provide bags for all children to receive goodies. Vendors will be lined up alongside both sides of the road giving out goodies to all that attend.

All attendees are asked to keep windows down and the vendors will approach vehicles wearing masks when handing out goodies. Getting out of the vehicle will be strictly prohibited and parking will not be allowed until the event concludes.

Masks are highly encouraged.

This event is free and pre-registration is not necessary.

The deadline to apply to be a vendor during the Spook-tacular Cruise Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat is Friday, October 9 at 5 p.m. For more information about being a vendor, click here.

For more information about the month of fun activities, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK