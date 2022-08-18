City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule

The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule.

Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day.

Residents are asked to check and adjust all automatic irrigation systems to make sure they align with the current watering schedule.

Customers may water (irrigate):

By hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day.

By handheld hose, or handheld watering can from 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. on any day. Any time a handheld hose is used, the hose must have a positive shut-off nozzle connected to the emitting end.Revised Water (Irrigation) Schedule:

Residential Odd-Numbered Addresses: Wednesdays from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Residential Even-Numbered Addresses: Thursdays from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Commercial & Multi-Family: Friday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.Washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, or other vehicles or mobile equipment:

Only from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. on the customer's designated water use day.

Washing must be done with a handheld bucket or handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.Items and actions, which are prohibited during this stage of drought management:

Using automatic fill valve to add water to an outdoor swimming or wading pool or pond.

Charity car washes.

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard.

Installation of new landscapes.

No new pools will be permitted to open at this time. But existing pools may stay open.At all times our drought management plan:

Requires customers to repair leaks, broken lines, watering fixtures, and to ensure that irrigation systems are operated in a manner which reduces waste.

Prohibits run-off from property line to a distance of 50 feet or more.

Prohibits allowing water to pond in a street or parking lot to a depth in excess of 0.25 inches.

Prohibits watering or irrigating landscape between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Kyle water customers are advised that amended Stage 2 mandatory water use management rules are in effect.

Failure to comply with this ordinance can result in a fine of up to $2,000. City Staff will be monitoring and those found violating current mandatory water use management rules will be issued warnings.

To report a violation, please contact Kyle Code Enforcement at 512-262-3914 or email codeenforcement@cityofkyle.com.

For more information, visit CityofKyle.com/Drought.