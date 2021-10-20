City of Kyle to hold 2021 Veterans Day parade Nov. 13

The City of Kyle is partnering with VFW Post 12058 and AMVETS to host a Veterans Day parade and commemoration event in November to honor local veterans.

The parade will begin at noon on Saturday, Nov. 13 with participants starting at VFW Post 12058 at 103 S. Front St. and traveling west along Center Street. The parade will conclude at Gregg-Clarke Park.

After the parade, participants and residents can attend the commemoration event and festivities which will feature a war bird flyover, market vendors, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display, says the city.

The best location to view the Veterans Day Parade is on either side of Center Street between VFW Post 12058 and Gregg-Clarke Park. To keep everyone safe, the city is asking attendees to stay on sidewalks or grassy areas along Center Street and not to run into the street when the parade is going by.

The Veterans Day Parade will also be live streamed on Kyle10, the city’s YouTube channel, and the City of Kyle Facebook page.

The deadline for parade entries is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, or until all spaces are filled. Entry for the parade is free but space is limited to 40 entries. Interested organizations and individuals can apply online.

The 2021 Kyle Veterans Day Parade is made possible by sponsor Texas Disposal Systems.

For more information, click here, contact the Kyle Parks Office at 512-262-3939 or email aharalson@cityofkyle.com.

