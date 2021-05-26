City of Kyle to host citywide cleanup event June 5
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle is inviting all of its residents to drop off their trash bags, bulky waste and junk at the citywide cleanup event on June 5.
The event, scheduled for 8-11:30 a.m. at Gregg-Clarke Park, is designed to provide the community with the opportunity to dispose of trash and unwanted items at no cost.
The City of Kyle is inviting all of its residents to drop off their trash bags, bulky waste and junk at the citywide cleanup event on June 5.
"But this event also helps us get the word out about all the available resources we have for our residents to help keep their properties in compliance — like two bulk picks ups per year and one free monthly drop off to the landfill — as well as build the relationship between Code Enforcement and the Community so that we can all work together to keep the City of Kyle a safe and beautiful place to live, which is the ultimate goal of Code Enforcement," Kyle Code Enforcement Officer Duarte Pamplona said.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Attendees must reside within city limits and bring a photo ID and City of Kyle utility bill. Attendees must also be prepared to leave the vehicle to unload at the drop site.
The city is encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside City buildings and facilities open to the public, or when at City-owned outdoor public spaces and it is not feasible to maintain six feet of distance from someone outside of their household.
Attendees will be able to enter Gregg-Clarke Park by taking Old Stagecoach Road to Center Street and turning left on Ranger Drive. They will be directed on where to unload materials and items by City Staff and volunteers.
Accepted items include:
- Mattresses
- Appliances - except for fridges or freezers
- Household debris
- Furniture
- Scrap metal
- Above ground pools
- Computers/TVs
- Tires – Limit 4 passenger/light tires per vehicle
Accepted household hazardous waste items include:
- Batteries
- Cell phones
- Degreasers
- Drain cleaners
- Fluorescent lights
- Paints
- Sharps
- Weed killers
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Compressed gas
- Cylinders
- Medical waste (other than sharps)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Waste generated by businesses
- Construction waste
- Hot tubs
- Fridge and freezers
- Yard and brush waste
The city is reminding residents that this event is for residential waste. No commercial waste will be accepted.
Advertisement
For more information, click here.