City of Kyle to host mass COVID-19 vaccination event

The City of Kyle will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination event next weekend.

The city says the event is in collaboration with state Rep. Erin Zwiener's office, Hays CISD, and the National Guard. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies run out, at Lehman High School.

The goal of the event is to vaccinate approximately 1,000 residents with the Moderna vaccine. The event will be open to all 18 years and older and will be conducted as a drive-thru event with no appointment necessary.

All attendees will be required to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth.

Those who attend the first clinic should return for their second dose on Sunday, June 13.

For more information about the mass vaccination event, click here.

