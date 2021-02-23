City of Leander lifts boil water notice following Winter Storm Uri

The City of Leander has lifted the boil water notice for its residents following Winter Storm Uri. Residents had been under the boil water notice since Tuesday, Feb 16.

Results from the bacteriological samples submitted for testing on Feb. 22 showed no evidence of total coliform or E. coli bacteria contamination in the city's public water system. This allowed the city to lift the boil water notice for its residents.

"Please know that over the next few days, we will strategically flush water from fire hydrants around the city in order to remove leftover air and debris from our system, which is a necessary part of completing the restoration process," the City of Leander explained in a press release.

Stage 4 water restrictions remain in effect at this time.

What should you do following a boil water notice?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends water customers take a few additional steps after a boil water notice is canceled:

Flush pipes and faucets. Run cold water faucets continuously for at least five minutes.

Flush water coolers. Run coolers with direct water connections for five minutes.

Flush home automatic ice makers. Make three batches of ice cubes and discard all three batches.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 113°F.

Consider changing all point-of-entry and point-of-use water filters, including those associated with equipment that uses water.

Do you have more questions?

For more information about the city's notice or our water system, please contact 512-259-2640 during normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you experience a pipe burst or water leak after business hours, please call the Leander Police Department non-emergency number at 512-528-2800. If you have questions about your water account or bill payments, please contact Utility Billing at 512-259-1142.

