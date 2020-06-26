City of Pflugerville closes Lake Pflugerville amid COVID-19 outbreak

The City of Pflugerville has closed Lake Pflugerville with the exception of the trail and parking on the south and west sides.

The closure begins at noon on June 26. The closure includes the north parking lot, open spaces, playscape, Pflug Fun kayak rentals, boat ramp, fishing piers, pavilion and beach at Lake Pflugerville.

The city says parking is for trail use only and fishing and boat access will not be allowed from the bank.

"When using the trail, please continue to practice social distancing and properly dispose of all trash. Portable restrooms and hand sanitizing stations will continue to be available," the stated in a press release.

The city says the closure comes in response to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's decision comes as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action.

The City of Pflugerville did not release a date in which they will reopen all of the amenities at Lake Pflugerville.

