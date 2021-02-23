City of Pflugerville lifts boil water notice following winter weather

The City of Pflugerville has lifted its boil water notice for all its customers. The notice had been issued on Monday, February 15. The notice was lifted for most customers on February 23 and lifted for all customers on February 24.

Officials say customers may now continue to use water as normal. Here are some recommendations on cleaning procedures and the replacement of items that might have been compromised.

To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least 5 minutes each. If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your property manager or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.

Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches.

Hot water heaters, water coolers, in line filters, and other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks: Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks. If your filters are near the end of their life, replace them.

Run through a regeneration cycle.

Replace pre-filters, check owner's manual.

Replace other water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.

For additional updates on services affected by last week’s winter storm, visit pflugervilletx.gov/winterstorm.